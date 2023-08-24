"Uddhav Thackeray locked himself up, we were at his doorstep": MLA Sanjay Shirsat

Our role was to break away from the Congress-NCP alliance. We repeatedly communicated that Shiv Sena and BJP would stay together to Uddhav Thackeray. Injustice was being done to the MLAs. We were standing at your doorstep. But you had locked yourself up. MLA Sanjay Shirsat took a jab at Uddhav Thackeray, stating that due to his stance of not wanting to meet anyone, this situation arose.

Sanjay Shirsat said, "Today, we, Shiv Sena-BJP, are together. No one was happy about the revolt. The Congress-NCP opposed the Shiv Sena chief all his life. Balasaheb had stated that I would not let my Shiv Sena turn into Congress. But Uddhav Thackeray broke that morality and formed an alliance with them. Why did you go with them? You disrespecting the people's opinion. Where is the Congress-NCP today and what is your condition. There was a time when everyone used to come to Matoshree's door, and today you have to go to people's doors.”

Shirsat also stated that at some point, you (Uddhav Thackeray) have to accept that this situation has been caused by your mistakes. Simultaneously, there was no cabinet meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for many years. The present cabinet meeting is taking place in Marathwada and is expected to involve crucial decisions. Mla Sanjay Shirsat expressed confidence that Marathwada will receive fair treatment.