"Uddhav Thackeray makes efforts to join BJP", says BJP MLA

The Uddhav Thackeray-led group faced disappointment as the court denied an urgent hearing on the disqualification issue of 16 MLAs and their parties' symbols. The court also declined to provide a definitive date for the matter. On the other hand, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has asserted something significant.

Nitesh Rane has revealed that Uddhav Thackeray and his close associates are making efforts to join the BJP without any conditions. According to him, the proposal has been initiated from Uddhav Thackeray's side and has reached the BJP leaders. Nitesh Rane further asserted that there was an attempt to arrange a meeting in Delhi for this purpose.

Nitesh Rane said, "Uddhav Thackeray is not getting any positive response from the BJP because our position is clear that once someone commits dishonesty, we never go back with them."

Uddhav Thackeray is currently grappling with a significant political challenge. He was taken aback when the Election Commission awarded the party and its symbol to the Shinde group. Following this development, several leaders have expressed support for the Shinde group, dealing a blow to Thackeray's position.