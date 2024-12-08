Uddhav Thackeray Rebukes Raj Thackeray as Ghatkopar MNS Workers Join Shiv Sena UBT, Says'...'

Uddhav Thackeray took a sharp dig at MNS chief Raj Thackeray during a recent event, without directly naming him. Addressing workers who joined the Shiv Sena from the MNS in Ghatkopar, Uddhav criticized the direction lessness of the party that the new members had come from. He said, "The party you come from has neither purpose nor direction, and workers like you work hard, but that hard work has no meaning." He emphasized the need for a party to have a clear purpose and direction, suggesting that the MNS lacked both.

Uddhav also made a pointed remark about the timing of the MNS workers' decision to join Shiv Sena, saying, "The results were declared 15 days ago, and you are joining Shiv Sena only after the results. Those who won do not have any joy, but you are joining in the joy here." He implied that the new joiners, along with others who had switched allegiance after the results, had done so because they could not accept their defeat. He further stated, "Only those who suffer defeat can make history tomorrow," reinforcing his belief that defeat could be a stepping stone to a better future.

He continued his criticism of the current political situation, claiming that "Mumbai has been ruined" and questioning whether the Marathi people would sit idly by while their rightful city was being taken from them. He urged the workers to take action, asserting that they should not watch their city being destroyed but instead work to protect it.

Referring to the party's identity, Uddhav reaffirmed his belief that Shiv Sena was one and that the Election Commission had no right to grant the name "Shiv Sena" to anyone else. He emphasized the strength of the party's identity, despite the flag change and the challenges it had faced. "Even after the flag was changed, when I was touring Maharashtra, everyone would say, 'Uddhavji, you will come,'" he recalled, suggesting that the people were still with him in their hearts.