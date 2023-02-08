Uddhav Thackeray says SC decision on rebel Sena MLA's disqualification should come first

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the decision of Supreme Court (SC) on the disqualification of the party's rebel MLAs should come first and then by the Election Commission on who the orginal party belongs to.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray also asked why the EC froze the Shiv Sena name and its bow and arrow symbol when it has not been used by the rival Eknath Shinde faction yet.

The decision on disqualification should come first and then by the Election Commission (which faction Shiv Sena belongs to), Uddhav said, adding that the apex court will start hearing the matter related to the disqualification of rebel MLAs on a daily basis from February 14.