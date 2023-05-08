Uddhav Thackeray Sena claims BJP wanted to split NCP like it did with Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to split the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) like it did with the Shiv Sena, but the NCP veteran the leader’s masterstroke foiled their plans.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena (UBT) said, The BJP split the Shiv Sena. Likewise, it had a plan to break the NCP into two. Some people were ready with bags and had kept lodging-boarding ready for those arriving there. However, Sharad Pawar’s masterstroke ensured that the BJP’s game plan went to the dustbin.

According to a report of Indian Express, editorial claimed that one group of the National Congress Party wanted Sharad Pawar to join hands with the BJP and free them from the harassment of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Income Tax Department. However, Pawar refused to toe their line.

Saamana editorial said following pressure from NCP workers and leaders, Pawar decided to set up a committee. He appointed a jumbo-sized committee. And who made it to the committee? Many of them were those who were insisting that the NCP join hands with the BJP. The committee was to tell Pawar that, hereafter only he and he will remain the president. Thus, before the third edition could end, Pawar brought the curtains down on it, it said.

Pawar had no choice but to stay on as president. At the same time, the event helped Pawar understand where his party was veering towards. Pawar said those who want to leave the NCP can do so and he will not stop them, Indian Express reported.