Uddhav Thackeray should threaten other people but not us: Shrikant Shinde

Talking about the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde said, "It is not a rebellion but what the people of Maharashtra want. What does he (Sanjay Raut) mean by "bringing bodies from Guwahati"? This is not the culture of Maharashtra. He should threaten other people but not us."

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde has his rebel MLAs are still staying in Guwahati, and not showing any interest in coming back to Mumbai, even today also during the SC verdict the group of MLAs and Eknath Shinde are going to attend the verdict online.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".

The revolt by Eknath Shinde has created a stir in the politics of the state including Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs who had revolted against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi government have arrived in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde has formed a large group of more than 40 MLAs with Shiv Sena. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is becoming unstable.