Uddhav Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde says Bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena stolen

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray told his supporters that the party’s bow and arrow symbol has been stolen and the thief needs to be taught a lesson, a remark aimed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Thackeray was addressing his supporters outside Matoshree, his residence at Bandra here before chairing a meeting of party leaders. A large number of Thackeray loyalists gathered outside Matoshree in a show of strength and raised slogans against Eknath Shinde and in support of Thackeray. Thackeray asked his party leaders to tour the state and mobilise the cadre, a party leader said

In a big blow to Thackeray, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its poll symbol ‘bow and arrow’ to the group led by CM Shinde. This is for the first time that the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.