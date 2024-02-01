Uddhav Thackeray Takes Dig at BJP, Calls PM Modi Govt's Last Budget
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at the BJP-led Centre on Thursday, calling Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation the "last" of the Modi government.
Addressing party workers in Raigad, Thackeray commented on Sitharaman's stated focus on "poor, women, youth, and farmers," saying, "The government has finally realized that the country has these four sets of people."
With a touch of sarcasm, Thackeray said, "The Modi government presented its last budget. I want to thank the finance minister because she did it with a very heavy heart and presented the last budget."
Highlights:
- Thackeray: Budget focuses on "four castes" - poor, women, youth, and farmers.
- He questioned if the government just now realized these groups exist.
- Mocked Sitharaman for presenting the "last budget" of the current term.