Uddhav Thackeray targets Shinde govt over political issues in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has been declining in all aspects since the Khoke government came to the state. No matter how many positive environment the rulers claim, the opposite is happening in the state. Industries are moving out of the state, epidemic of measles is not under control. Farmers had earlier found themselves under the brunt of heavy rains and floods. Saying that he is in the grip of the Shinde government, the front page of the match has criticized the Shinde Fadnavis government.

kharif crop destroyed due to flood, farmers have blossomed rabi season with great hope. But locust called MahaVitaran is destroying rabi crop too. Govt says will not cut electricity connection of farmers. MahaVitaran says pay the electricity bill or we will hang the recovery knife on your neck. The two-faced administrations of the Shinde government continues like this, How can a victim of the administration live?

The suicide of Popat Jadhav, a farmer in Nagar district, is the victim of a Pathani gang of MahaVitaran. The question is whether the Khoke government will atone for him. It is said in the foreword.

Popat Jadhav committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday his electricity connection was cut off by MahaVitaran citing the arrears of electricity bill. He could not see the extreme damage to the rabi crop standing in the fields due to lack of electricity.

Whether the farmer in debt or in arrears, even though it is true that he should not face death, why does this time come to him? Why does the govt bring this time on him? these questions should also be answered. Even if the bill arrears is a question for the government are you going to get the answer by turning the recovery of knife in the neck of Baliraja? the govt is kills by issuing a leaflet that no farmer's electricity will be cut off for arrears and on the other hand, by cutting the electricity connection in the city district.

If the govt orders not to cut the electricity connection, then how was Jadhav's electricity cut? the meaning of this incident is that the govt leaflets are not being disturbed. The big gossip about this compensation was killed by the govt. The compensation figures was also inflated, the question is how much amount has actually been deposited in the accounts of the farmers.