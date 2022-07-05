Uddhav Thackeray to get another big shock? Milind Narvekar and Eknath Shinde's son had long discussion in Vidhan Bhavan

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde had revolted against the party leadership on the issue of Hindutva. The mutiny led to the overthrow of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state. There is also a split in Shiv Sena. As soon as there were signs of success in Shinde's revolt, many of the MLAs who were with Uddhav Thackeray jumped into Shinde's fold. Now that Shinde has accepted the responsibility of the Chief Minister's post, there are signs that the Shiv Sena will be hit even harder. In addition, there is talk in political circles that Milind Narvekar, who is now considered very loyal to Uddhav Thackeray, is also thinking differently. An hour-long discussion between Milind Narvekar and Eknath Shinde's son MP Shrikant Shinde in the Vidhan Bhavan premises yesterday has sparked controversy.

Eknath Shinde had revolted along with some MLAs after the June 20 Assembly polls. He also reached Surat in Gujarat. Initially, there were around 20 MLAs with Shinde. However, this number continued to grow. As this number has reached 40 today, Uddhav Thackeray is facing a challenge to save the existence of Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Milind Narvekar was sent for mediation after Eknath Shinde revolted. But they did not succeed. After that, however, Milind Narvekar was not very active in all these plays. It is learned that during the special session of the Legislative Assembly yesterday, Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde and Milind Narvekar had an hour-long discussion. This has come as a shock to many and has given rise to many arguments.