Uddhav Thackeray to tie-up with Prakash Ambedkar's VBA today?

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) are likely to announce their alliance on Monday for the upcoming BMC elections.

Taking to Twitter, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut tweeted: "Shivashakti and Bhimshakti Elgar!! Joint press conference on January 23 at 12.30 pm at Ambedkar Bhawan in Naigaon.. A new era in Maharashtra politics.

While a formal alliance is expected to be announced after months of talks between the two parties, it is still unclear if it will be announced only for the BMC polls or it will be a statewide tie-up for all the upcoming local body polls. It is also not clear how the VBA will fit into the MVA of which the Sena (UBT) is a part along with the Congress and the NCP, TOI reported.