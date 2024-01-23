Uddhav Thackeray's Grand Shiv Sena Convention Begins in Nashik 

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a mega convention on Tuesday. The event is being held at the Democracy Hotel in Nashik city.

Thackeray was welcomed to the stage with chants of "Jay Bhavani Jay Shivaji" and "Uddhav Thackeray Zindabad." He then offered prayers to the late Prabodhankar Thackeray, Balasaheb Thackeray, and Meenatai Thackeray.

He was welcomed by party leaders Sudhakar Badgujar, former MLA Vasant Gite, and Vilas Shinde. Thackeray was joined on stage by other Shiv Sena leaders, including Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, and Subhash Desai. Opposition leader Ambadas Danve was also present.



Uddhav Thackeray possesses the same patience as Prabhu Ramchandra- Sanjay Raut

In his speech, Raut said that Shiv Sena has a close relationship with Lord Ram. He said that if Shiv Sainiks had not gone to Ayodhya, the Ram Mandir would not have been built.

Raut also said that Nashik is the land of Kurukshetra, where Ram began his struggle. He compared Thackeray to Ram, saying that both men are calm and composed. "I recently went to Kalyan, and I saw how Uddhav Thackeray was welcomed there," Raut said. "It was like the way Ram was welcomed in Ayodhya."

Raut said that Thackeray is like Ram with a torch in his hand. He said that Thackeray will lead Shiv Sena to victory in the upcoming elections.