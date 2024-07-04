Uddhav Thackeray's PA Milind Narvekar Has Properties Worth ₹4.17 Crores; Owns Flats In Malad, Powai, Farmhouse In Alibaug

Elections have been announced for 11 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. There are 12 candidates contesting these 11 seats. Despite not having the requisite votes, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded a third candidate. Uddhav Thackeray has nominated his personal assistant and party secretary, Milind Narvekar, for one of the seats. Narvekar's candidature has heightened the competition for the Legislative Council election.

This is Milind Narvekar's first election. On Tuesday, he submitted his nomination papers along with an affidavit at the Legislative Building. In this affidavit, Narvekar disclosed his assets. Milind Narvekar has completed his education up to the 10th grade, but he possesses significant wealth. His immovable assets are valued at Rs 4.17 crore, while his wife, Meera Narvekar, owns immovable assets worth Rs 11.74 crore. The Narvekars own agricultural land in Murud, Ratnagiri, and Banvewadi Morale, Beed.

* Bank Deposits

- Milind Narvekar: Rs 74.13 lakh

- Meera Narvekar: Rs 8.22 crore

* Personal Loans

- Milind Narvekar: Rs 26.38 lakh

- Meera Narvekar: Rs 3.22 crore

Milind Narvekar owns jewelry worth approximately Rs 71.28 lakh, while Meera Narvekar's jewelry is valued at Rs 67.61 lakh. This includes gold, silver, and diamonds. Additionally, Milind Narvekar has loans amounting to Rs 1.54 crore from banks and other institutions, while his wife has loans amounting to Rs 38.94 lakh. The Narvekar family does not own any vehicles. They have flats in Malad and Powai, and Meera Narvekar owns a farmhouse in Alibaug. Milind Narvekar's sources of income include salary, rental income, and business profits.