Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti apologises for national flag disrespect incident in Pune

A video showing Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti offering an apology for the incident involving the disrespect of the Indian national flag at an event in Pune has gained widespread attention on social media. It is reported that the singer posted the apology video on her social media account.

She offered an apology by sharing a video on Instagram story, “Thank you so much for yesterday evening event in Pune. One situation came, I just wanted to show my energy, show flag about Independence Day….to my audience. It looks like something bad. I apologise because I love India I know what does it mean Indepdence and may be it looks some crazy. I am sorry for this. I do not mean something wrong, Sorry” the singer heard saying in the Instagram story video.

It is worth mentioning that both the singer and the event organizers were charged following the circulation of a video showing the singer's disrespectful behavior towards the national flag. This incident occurred during an event held at a restaurant-cum-bar in Mundhwa. The event had been organized on the occasion of Independence Day.