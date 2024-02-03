Ulhasnagar Firing: "Beginning of 'Jungle Raj'...", Says Nana Patole Attacks Maharashtra Govt

Mumbai, February 3: In a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government led by the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance over the Ulhasnagar firing incident, state Congress Chief Nana Patole said that the incident marks the beginning of 'Jungle Raj' in the state. BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad at Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar on Friday night, triggering sharp reactions from the opposition leaders of the state.

"There is no rule of law in Maharashtra. The law and order have utterly collapsed in the state. Consistent firing by the MLAs of the ruling party marks the beginning of 'Jungle Raj'", Patole said while speaking to ANI. Hitting out at state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Congress leader said, "The Chief Minister is continuously pressurizing the state police, not letting them work. If there is an iota of ethics left in CM Shinde, he should immediately resign."

Nana Patole further highlighted that the Congress party strongly condemns the incident. "The Congress party strongly condemns the incident. It will be worth seeing what action is taken against Ganpat Gaikwad by the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP government. Daring to open fire on the police station premises shows how the power has completely taken over the BJP. What kind of Ram Rajya is this? Even the senior IPS officers are terrified," Patole said.

"Earlier, Sada Sarvankar, an MLA from the ruling party, opened a fire during Ganeshotsava. But no action was taken against him. Rather, he later came to be appointed as the Chief of the Siddhivinayak Trust. Sunil Kamble, a BJP MLA assaulted a policeman, and escaped legal action. The MLA from the ruling party says that the police can do nothing wrong to them, because their 'boss' is sitting in the 'Sagar Bungalow'," he added.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis resides at Sagar Bungalow in Mumbai. Former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the BJP-led Maharashtra government while questioning the law and order situation in the state. In a post on X, Thackeray reiterated his earlier 'khoke sarkar' (a government shrouded in corruption) remarks against Eknath Shinde's dispensation in the state.

Thackeray outlined a series of incidents highlighting the deteriorating security situation under what he termed as the "BJP-sponsored khoke sarkar" (a government shrouded in corruption). "Maharashtra was taken over by the BJP-sponsored Khoke Sarkar," Thackeray said in his post. He further alleged that the past two years witnessed a surge in riots sparked by fake WhatsApp messages, coupled with threats targeting businesses by criminal elements pointing it to be the current state of affairs in the state.

"In the past 2 years, many riots have been sparked off over fake WhatsApp messages. Goons have been threatening businesses," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said. Thackeray questioned the safety of the citizens in the face of these alarming incidents. "This is the current state of affairs in Maharashtra, unfortunately, under a highly incapable and shameless illegal CM," Thackeray said.

"How will citizens feel safe under these criminals running the regime?," he added. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called for Chief Minister Ekhnath Shinde's resignation following the firing incident. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also claimed that the BJP MLA who fired at the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA said that gangsters will continue to thrive in the state if Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stays in power.

Hitting out at the Eknath Shinde government, Raut also said that the way the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has become a den of goons, similar incidents can also take place at the CMO. "Today, it happened at a Police station. The manner in which the CMO has become a den of goons, I fear that such incidents can take place even at the Mantralaya and CMO," Raut said.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto also criticised the state government claiming a failure of law and order. Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis have ordered a high-level inquiry into the police station firing incident. A Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the incident. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also visited Jupiter Hospital in Thane to meet his party leader Mahesh Gaikwad who was shot by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad yesterday in Ulhasnagar.

Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil who were critically injured at the firing incident, were been admitted to the Jupiter Hospital in Thane for treatment. "Going by what has been found here, there was no question of (firing in) self-defence. The injured were sitting and watching the CCTV screen. There was no argument or provocation. But he (Ganpat Gaikwad) aimed and shot them," Thane Additional CP Datta Shinde said. "A total of ten rounds were fired in the Ulhasnagar incident. Six bullets were taken out of Mahesh Gaikwad's body by the doctors," the Additional CP said.