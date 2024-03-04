Ulhasnagar Firing: Ganpat Gaikwad’s Wife Sulabha Gaikwad Eyed To Contest Assembly Elections Alleged Shooting Incident

In Kalyan, there's speculation that Sulabha Gaikwad, the wife of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, may contest the upcoming assembly elections in his stead. This follows an incident a month ago where Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly shot Kalyan Shiv Sena chief Mahesh Gaikwad at an Ulhasnagar police station. Sulabha, who has previously refrained from politics, was observed attending the groundbreaking ceremonies of several development projects in the Kalyan East constituency on Saturday.

Sulabha Gaikwad received a warm reception from BJP workers, who greeted her with a grand welcome, showering flowers during the event. Held in the ward previously represented by Mahesh as a corporator, the occasion saw Sulabha express her commitment to furthering Kalyan's development on behalf of her husband. She expressed gratitude for the trust shown by the workers towards her husband, stating, "I am overwhelmed by the warm welcome and the faith placed in my husband."

Tensions between the Kalyan BJP and Shiv Sena were evident at the event, reflecting the ongoing rivalry between the two parties. Posters displayed by the BJP prominently featured both Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, but notably excluded a photo of CM Eknath Shinde. When asked about this, Sulabha declined to comment. Meanwhile, Ganpat Gaikwad remains in judicial custody following the incident, while Mahesh Gaikwad was discharged from the hospital on February 26th.