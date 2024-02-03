Ulhasnagar Firing: Prakash Ambedkar Reacts to the Incident, Says People's Representatives Need to Know Their Boundaries

Beed: "The Ulhasnagar incident is unfortunate. The level of politics has completely dropped. Where there was no muscle power, muscle power started emerging. Power is money. This incident should be condemned by all. No matter how many differences you may have in a democracy, you are not a king. People make you kings. In a democracy, the elected MLA needs to control himself within limits", Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar stated.

While speaking to reporters in Beed, he said "The question is whether the Home Minister has failed on one or two incidents or the entire system has collapsed. Every time an incident happens, there is a demand for the government's resignation. If such incidents keep on happening, they can be said to be failures".

An event celebrating saints is being organized in Beed and will be attended by Ambedkar as well Deputy Chief Minister. "Persons from all walks of life will be attending the event. Devendra Fadnavis will be visiting from BJP. That does not mean we're going to band together. I do openly what I do. There is nothing behind the curtains. If tomorrow I decide to go with the BJP, who can stop me? But I don’t indulge in that kind of politics", Ambedkar said. Prakash Ambedkar also said that people have faith in the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Stand needs to be clarified before seat-sharing

Fresh discussions have begun in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. It is important to understand the party's stand on important issues. 25 issues, including Maratha agitation, OBC reservation, and farmers, should be discussed. We need to know the role of our parties before seat-sharing. The meeting decided how to move forward with how many issues we are together on, and how we are different. These issues will then be discussed by each party and considered in the next meeting. If we move forward one step at a time, we can find a way out," Ambedkar said.

Decision on Maratha reservation after Shinde committee report

The government issued a notification regarding the Kunbi Group. The government has said that it will take a stand after the Shinde Committee report on the Maratha reservation. Objections to the notification have been sought by February 16. Prakash Ambedkar said that the real question is when the government will listen after receiving lakhs of objections.