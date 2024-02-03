Ulhasnagar Firing: Shiv Sena Leader Critical in ICU, Ganpat Gaikwad to Appear Before Thane District Court by Noon

A conflict between BJP's Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and Shiv Sena's Shinde faction's city chief Mahesh Gaikwad at Ulhasnagar police station resulted in a shootout last night. Ganpat Gaikwad, confessed that he was the one who opened fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil after his people was manhandled at Hill line police station.

Three persons, including BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, involved in the shooting, have been arrested. Mahesh Gaikwad is in ICU at Jupiter Hospital in serious condition. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad has been arrested and is detained at Kalwa police station. He will be produced before Thane district court before 12 noon, as confirmed by Kalwa police station officials.

The incident took place in the cabin of Senior Police Inspector Vijay Jagtap at Hillline Police Station in Ulhasnagar. Ganpat Gaikwad stated to the media after the shooting that his son was manhandled in police station and that these individuals had forcibly taken hold of his land parcel, leaving him with no choice but open fire. He expressed no regret for his actions, mentioning that his children were being assaulted in front of the police, leaving him with no choice but to fire. He clarified that he did not intend to kill anyone, but he had to act in self-defense if someone was attacking him in front of the police.