Ulhasnagar Police Bust Gambling Den, Seize Cash and Arrest One

Police conducted a raid on gambling center near Sai Orchid building in Netaji Chowk on Saturday night. During the operation, one individual was arrested with a sum of cash.

Located in Ulhasnagar Camp No-5, Netaji Chowk, the Sai Orchid building has a college on its uppermost level. The Hill line police initiated the raid on Saturday evening following a tip-off regarding illegal gambling activities taking place in Block No.8 and 8(A) of the premises. The police meticulously searched the premises from 8:30 pm to 12:30 am.

Authorities seized Rs 1,74,910 in cash and gambling items. Sunil Girdharilal Khoobchandani was arrested in connection with the case, and legal action began. Parents of college students expressed worries upon discovering a gambling spot in the building. Hill line police are investigating the incident. Local residents accuse law enforcement of ignoring widespread illicit gambling in areas like Chowk.