Nashik Tax Department Reports Record Revenue, Launches Incentive Scheme for Taxpayers

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Tax Department heralds a historic triumph with an unparalleled surge in tax collections. Within a mere fortnight, an astounding Rs. 16 crore has flooded into the department's coffers, with no signs of abating.

Responding to this extraordinary achievement, the NMC has unveiled a pioneering tax concession initiative designed to honor conscientious taxpayers. Already, more than 38,000 property proprietors have reaped the rewards of this scheme, which provides incentives based on diverse criteria.

Under the scheme, taxpayers are eligible for concessions based on the timing and method of tax payment:

Those who pay their taxes in April enjoy an 8% concession.

May taxpayers receive a 6% concession.

June payments result in a 3% concession.

Online tax payments are rewarded with a 1% concession.

However, the most significant announcement came from the NMC regarding the promotion of green energy usage. Vivek Bhadane, Deputy Commissioner of the Tax Collection Department at NMC, highlighted the importance of environmentally friendly resources such as rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment, and solar energy. To incentivize citizens to embrace green energy, NMC has unveiled an additional 8% concession for those utilizing such resources.

"We urge citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices and make use of renewable energy sources," stated Bhadane. "This additional concession is our way of encouraging sustainable living and environmental responsibility."

The concession scheme is set to run for the next three months, providing taxpayers with ample time to take advantage of these benefits. Last fiscal year, NMC collected a total of Rs. 204 crore in taxes, marking a significant increase compared to previous years. Officials attribute this success to both the growing popularity of online tax payments and the enticing concession scheme.

Despite the availability of online payment options, NMC's tax payment facilities have been bustling with activity, as taxpayers flock to take advantage of the scheme. NMC officials have issued an appeal to citizens, encouraging them to seize this opportunity and contribute to both their financial well-being and the environment.

As Nashik continues to prioritize sustainability and fiscal responsibility, the NMC remains committed to supporting and incentivizing initiatives that benefit both its citizens and the planet.