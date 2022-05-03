'Ultimatum politics will not work in Maharashtra. Only word of Thackeray govt will work here': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut has made a sensational allegation while talking about attempts to disrupt law and order in the state on the issue of mosque loudspeakers, He said that goons from outside Maharashtra were being used to disrupt law and order in the state. On the other hand, the state Home Department has similar information and the police are on high alert, sources said.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut said that it's Maharashtra, against which a conspiracy is being hatched. I've info that people from outside the state are being brought &conspiracy for rioting is being hatched. State Govt & Police are capable to handle it.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted over MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum over loudspeakers,"It is Uddhav Thackeray's governemnt here. What ultimatum? It doesn't work here. Ultimatum politics will not work in Maharashtra. Only the word of the Thackeray govt will work here."

People from other states will come to the state tomorrow and the law and order issue is likely to deteriorate. The Home Department has also received such a report. Therefore, the Home Department has instructed to take appropriate precautions. Police have been directed to take appropriate action if anyone tries to disrupt law and order. Sources said that the Home Department has instructed the police not to wait for anyone's order for this action.

