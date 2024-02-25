Unauthorized Individual Tries to Board Flight at Mumbai Airport Without Documents

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man successfully entered Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport without possessing any tickets or travel documents. He attempted to board an IndiGo airlines flight via an aerobridge, but vigilant staff noticed the irregularity and alerted the CISF. The man was then handed over to the Sahar Police, who charged him with trespassing on Thursday.

Police said the exact intention of the accused, Mohammad Isha Alam, is not clear and that he is being questioned. Prima facie, it appears he was disturbed. Officials said he managed to go undetected past six checkpoints. He is also being quizzed by the ATS.Alam is a native of Bihar and had come to Kharghar to stay with relatives.

According to a TOI report, he was roaming around the city on his own and landed at the airport. CCTVs captured him entering the airport from departure gate no. 7 around 11.42 pm on Feb 21. Around 1.51 am on Feb 22, he was captured on cameras at boarding gate 70-B..He then went up an aerobridge and tried to enter flight 6E 1511 when the Indigo Airline staff intercepted him. They asked him to produce tickets or travel documents which he couldn't. Around 2.30 am, he was handed over to CISF.