"Unconstitutional Maharashtra CM and his two deputies driving industries to Gujarat": MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024 roadshow in Mumbai sparked controversy as Maharashtra's opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, questioned the silence of the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government.

They raised concerns about Maharashtra's absence in attracting investments and projects from the neighbouring state of Gujarat.

Don’t understand why the CM of Gujarat took trouble to come to Mumbai for a Vibrant Gujarat event, when the unconstitutional Maharashtra CM and his 2 deputies are already serving the state of Gujarat by driving away industries from the state of Maharashtra into Gujarat. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 11, 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturdevi wrote on X, "Don’t understand why the CM of Gujarat took trouble to come to Mumbai for a Vibrant Gujarat event, when the unconstitutional Maharashtra CM and his 2 deputies are already serving the state of Gujarat by driving away industries from the state of Maharashtra into Gujarat."

The Maharashtra government faced strong criticism when major projects like Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus relocated to Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.