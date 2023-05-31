Unexpected hailstorm creates wintry scene in Pimpri Chinchwad

Dehu and its neighbouring regions, including Pimpri-Chinchwad, experienced a sudden downpour of heavy rain that lasted for approximately thirty minutes during the afternoon. Consequently, the roads and fields were strewn with hailstones, creating a picturesque sight. Moreover, the rainfall also brought a significant drop in temperature, adding a chill to the atmosphere.

