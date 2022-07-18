Unidentified men attempt to break into ATM in Karad

Thieves tried to blow up an ATM center with gelatin in the early hours of Monday at Gajanan Housing Society on Karhad-Vita road. However, due to the alertness of the police, the plan of the thieves failed. The police caught the thieves. However, three policemen were injured when the thieves hit the policemen's eyes with their spray. Taking advantage of this, three thieves escaped. The injured police managed to arrest one. The suspected robber who was caught by the police has been identified as Sachin Ashokrao Waghmode (age 38, resident of Adarshnagar, Kalewadi, Pune). The motorcycle has been seized by the police at this place. On Sunday night, the police received information via wireless that some people were trying to break the ATM in Gajanan Housing Society. The female police officer of wirelas cell informed the beat marshal team along with Damini team who were patrolling the incident. Police Constable Jaisingh Rajge, Constable Patil, Constable Suryavanshi, Home Guard Nikam reached Gajanan Housing Society. As they tried to catch the thieves, the thieves started a scuffle with the police.

The police bravely tried to arrest the four. But one of these thieves hit the police in the eyes with the spray in his hand. As a result, the police were injured. However, the police caught the thieves. But taking advantage of the injuries of the policemen, three thieves escaped.