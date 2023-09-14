Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Sept 16 Aurangabad visit cancelled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit on Saturday, September 16, has been cancelled. He would attend the Telangana 'liberation day' celebration in Hyderabad on September 17. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are also expected to attend the event.

The Union Home Ministry has informed BJP city president Shirish Boralkar that Home Minister Shah's programs in Marathwada and Pune have been cancelled.

The meeting was initially scheduled to take place at Riddhi-Siddhi Lawn, Kalagram on September 16 with the presence of Home Minister Shah. However, due to the cancellation, the chief minister and both deputy chief ministers will now be attending the meeting.

The cancellation came as a surprise to the BJP camp, as extensive preparations and meetings had been underway since the previous week to plan the event. The hard work put in by the party's office-bearers appeared to go to waste. It's worth noting that the special session of the Lok Sabha is set to commence on September 18, and the specific agenda for that session has not yet been announced.

As a result, several pre-planned events, including one organized by the ABVP at SB College and Shah's scheduled attendance at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event in Pune, have been cancelled.