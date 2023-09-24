Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assesses Nagpur's flood situation, calls for long-term solutions

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari conducted an assessment of the situation in Nagpur following heavy rains that brought life to a standstill. He called for long-term solutions to tackle waterlogging and flooding in the area.

Gadkari, said the heavy rainfall was unexpected, adding he had seen such continuous lightning in the city for the first time. He noted that he had witnessed continuous lightning in the city for the first time in his memory. This situation, resulting from the rains, had not occurred in 15 to 16 years, according to Gadkari.

He announced his participation in a rain-related meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the district administration. Gadkari stated that he would urge the Maharashtra government to devise measures to prevent water from major drains ('nullahs') from inundating nearby neighbourhoods during heavy rainfall.

The torrential downpour, which occurred within a few hours, led to widespread flooding in various parts of Nagpur. Over 400 people, including 70 students from a school for the speech and hearing-impaired, were rescued. Tragically, an elderly woman lost her life due to the heavy rainfall. Many homes, residential areas, and roads turned into waterways as Nagpur received around 90 mm of rain between 2 am and 4 am on Saturday.

In response to the ongoing weather conditions, the meteorological department issued an orange alert for the district, which will remain in effect for the next 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, the administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges.