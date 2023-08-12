Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Chandni Chowk road project in Pune

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the highly anticipated flyover at Chandni Chowk in Pune today. The completion of the NDA Chowk (Chandni Chowk) project, along with the extensive road work costing Rs 865 crore, was celebrated as a significant achievement for the city.

Notable figures present at the event included Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (via online presence), Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, MP Shrirang Barne, MLA Madhuri Misal, MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil.

Following the inauguration, the route was opened for traffic. The Chandni Chowk bridge, designed with a perspective of the next 50 years, anticipates accommodating 1.5 lakh vehicles daily. Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) reported the construction of 17 km of roads. The comprehensive renovation was undertaken between February 2019 and August 12, 2023, marking a substantial infrastructural milestone for Pune.