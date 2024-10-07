Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Meets Govinda at His Residence in Mumbai (See Pics and Videos)

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale visited actor Govinda at his residence on Monday, October 7, 2024, following the actor's discharge from the hospital on Friday, October 4. Govinda had been admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai after sustaining injuries from a bullet misfire earlier in the week.

In Visuals: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met with actor Govinda at his residence pic.twitter.com/oDMMKayUQc — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2024

Several Bollywood stars visited the hospital to check on Govinda’s condition. Recently, actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted outside the hospital to inquire about him.

The 60-year-old Govinda was injured on October 1 due to a gunshot wound from his own revolver. The incident occurred around 4.45 a.m. when he was cleaning the weapon before putting it away. Suddenly, the revolver slipped from his hand and accidentally discharged a bullet, which hit him in his leg.

Govinda, a beloved figure in Bollywood, made his acting debut in the late 1980s. He is known for his exceptional comic timing, energetic dance moves, and hit films such as "Ilzaam," "Marte Dam Tak," "Khudgarz," "Dariya Dil," "Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni," "Swarg," and "Hum." Over the years, he has become a household name in Indian cinema.