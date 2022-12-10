Union minister Ramdas Athawale slams Thackeray group leader Sushma Andhare

Union minister and Republican Party of India president Ramdas Athawale reacted to Shiv Sena deputy leader Sushma Andhare. Earlier she was also in my party, but currently Shiv Sena is short of leaders that is why she has been given the post of deputy leader. It has been attacked saying that Ramdas Athawale also said that Andhare is an expert in criticizing. He was speaking to the media in Kalyan on Friday.

Ramdas Athawale said, Shiv Sena has brought Sushma Andhare only to criticize. Andhare was also in our party, but now she has gone to Shiv Sena. She is such a blunt, confrontational speaker. She was in my party for a few years, but currently Shiv Sena lacks leaders. So he has been given the post of deputy leader.

Sushma Andhare is an 'expert' in making these criticisms. They should not criticize like that. There is no problem in criticizing, but you shouldn't criticize like that, said Athavale.

Before the public meeting organized in Kalyan East on the occasion of Mahaprabodhan Yatra, Andhare held a press conference and targeted the BJP. Maharashtra has gifted all these industries to the people of Gujarat. She also targeted BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrasekhar Bawankule saying that it is a good thing if Maharashtra's industries are useful to please the people of Gujarat.