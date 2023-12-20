Unproductive government said no to everything, protests opposition

Nagpur: Opposition leaders criticized the government by stating that not a single issue of importance was solved during the winter session. They demonstrated on the stairs of the Vidhimandal building and tied black ribbons around their writs to show protest.



Along with Vidhan Sabha opposition leader Vijay Vadettivar, MLAs Anil Deshmukh, Balasaheb Thorat, Rohit Pawar, Vaibhav Naik, Rajan Salvi, Ravindra Dhangekar were involved in the protest.

The government was utterly unproductive in addressing any problems during the winter session. The answer to questions such as why farmers did not get their dues, why rules for paper leaks were not strengthened, why exam fees were not reduced, why Anganwadi and ASHA workers' questions remain unresolved, why contractual health workers did not get justice, why has the employment drive for government vacancy did not start, was simply no. The opposition leaders protested with slogans criticizing the government's inaction, suspension of MPs, and general opposition to the government.