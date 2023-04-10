Unseasonal rains damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in five districts

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said unseasonal rain in the last two days damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in five districts of the western Vidarbha region in Maharashtra. The intermittent showers affected crops in Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldana districts.



Crops over 7,400 hectares are damaged. The damage assessment is completed on 3,243 hectares. The remaining assessment will be completed soon. As many as 7,596 farmers have been affected by the unseasonal showers. It is observed that certain villages in specific areas in the state have been frequently affected by unseasonal showers in the last few years.

We are working to find some solution to the new challenge of climate change, the deputy CM said. Notably, the Maharashtra cabinet recently decided to treat unseasonal rains as a natural calamity in the event of continuous 10 mm rainfall for a minimum of five days and losses of more than 33 per cent to crops.