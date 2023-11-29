Unseasonal rains wreak havoc in Maharashtra, 1 lakh hectares of crops damaged

In the past two days, unseasonal rains and hailstorms have battered the state of Maharashtra, causing significant damage to crops spanning approximately 1 lakh hectares across 16 districts. Nashik district has borne the brunt of the calamity, experiencing the maximum destruction. Tragically, the toll includes six lives lost and 161 animals perishing in these natural disasters.

The affected crops include vital agricultural products such as cotton, onion, grapes, banana, pomegranate, as well as harvested rice, jowar, wheat, and gram. The agriculture, relief and rehabilitation, and revenue departments are collaborating to assess the extent of the damage accurately.

Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde emphasized the government's commitment to supporting farmers in the face of losses. The authorities are actively engaged in collecting data to quantify the impact on the agricultural sector.

State Cabinet Convenes to Address Agricultural Crisis

In response to the agricultural crisis, the state cabinet is set to convene on Wednesday to deliberate on the damage inflicted by the unseasonal rains. The government is expected to announce assistance measures for affected farmers. The administration will present the exact magnitude of the damage during the cabinet meeting.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, there is a call for immediate aid to farmers without delays associated with terms and conditions. The Congress party is advocating for the swift release of Rs 25,000 per acre for damage to dry land and Rs 50,000 per acre for horticulture losses.

District-wise Damage Assessment:

- Thane: Shahapur, Murbad - 53 hectares

- Palghar: Palghar, Vasai, Dahanu - 41 hectares

- Dhule: Sakri, Shirpur, Shindkheda - 46 hectares

- Pune: Khed, Ambegaon, Shirur - 3500 hectares

- Satara: Javali - 15 hectares

- Beed: Parli, Beed - 215 hectares

- Hingoli: Vasmata - 100 hectares

- Nanded: Nanded, Mudkhed - 50 hectares

- Jalna: Badnapur, Jalna, Jafferabad - 5,279 hectares

- Nandurbar: Navapur, Akkalakuv, Nandurbar, Shahada, Talodaakrani - 2,239 hectares

- Jalgaon: Chalisgaon, Jamner, Chopda, Erandol, Parola, Dharangaon, Bodwad, Bhadgaon - 552 hectares

- Ahmednagar: Sangamner, Akole, Kopargaon, Rahata - 15,307 hectares

- Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Paithan, Gangapur, Vaijapur, Kannad, Khultabad, Sillod, Soygaon, Fulambri - 4,200 hectares

- Parbhani: Parbhani, Gangakhed, Jintur, Pathri, Purna, Palam, Manvat, Sonpeth, Selu - 1,000 hectares

- Buldhana: Buldhana, Nandura, Lonar, Sindkhed Raja, Sangrampur, Mehkar, Jalgaon Jamod, Malkapur, Khamgaon, Shegaon, Motala, Nandura - 33,951 hectares

- Nashik: Kalvan, Nandgaon, Nashik, Niphad, Trimbakeshwar, Satana, Dindori Peeth, Surgana, Igatpuri, Sinnar, Chandwad, Yeola - 32,833 hectares