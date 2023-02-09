'Unstoppable CM'; Shinde's birthday banner displayed in Times Square

Today is Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's 59th birthday. Political leaders wished Eknath Shinde on his birthday.

Meanwhile, party workers gathered in Thane late at night to wish him Banners commemorating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's birthday have been placed around Thane. "Bhetla Vitthal" is written on the banner in various spots. Several events have been planned today to celebrate Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's birthday.

The craze of CM has now reached abroad. youngsters celebrated the Chief Minister's birthday by displaying a banner wishing Eknath Shinde a happy birthday in New York's Times Square. The photos of these youngsters are now becoming a topic of discussion.

The enthusiastic youngster who is celebrating Eknath Shinde's birthday in the U.S. is a friend of Thane-based Yuvasena core committee member Nitin Landge. Abhinav Jain, Rajiv Pandya, and Ruchita Jain are the names of the youngsters.