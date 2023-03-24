Unusual alliance; Pune guardian minister featured on NCP banner in Indapur

Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil has been in the limelight since the BJP's unexpected loss in the Kasba bypoll, leading to severe criticism of his role in the campaign. In addition, a banner displaying Rabindra Dhangekar's win was erected in Kolhapur, seemingly to provoke Chandrakant Patil.

Chandrakant Patil is currently causing a stir in political circles as he is featured on an NCP banner in Indapur city. which has garnered attention because of the unusual alliance of leaders who have previously made accusations against each other.

The NCP banner features photos of Chandrakant Patil, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Ajit Pawar, along with other top leaders of the party, expressing gratitude to the Indapur city for contributing funds towards development projects. Chandrakant Patil's photo is featured on the banner as a gesture of appreciation for his contribution.

Banners expressing gratitude to Chandrakant Patil, with the message 'Thank you Chandrakant Dada,' have been displayed at Indapur’s chowk. The banners acknowledge the efforts of former state minister Dattatreya Bharne and Pune district president of the Nationalist Congress Party, Pradip Garatkar, in obtaining the funds. This banner has become a topic of discussion among activists and on social media.