UPSC Cancels Puja Khedkar's Provisional Candidature, Imposes Lifetime Ban on Future Exams

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday cancelled the provisional candidature of controversial civil services junior officer Puja Khedkar and barred her permanently from appearing in all future exams and selections, officials said.

A Show Cause Notice (SCN) was issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022) on 18th July, 2024 for fraudulently availing attempts beyond the permissible limit provided for in the Examination Rules by faking her identity. She was to submit her response to the SCN by 25th July, 2024. However, she requested for further time till 04th August, 2024 so that she could gather the necessary documents for her response.

