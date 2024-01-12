Uran Residents Celebrate Long-Awaited Train Link to Navi Mumbai

The inauguration of Phase II of the Nerul/Belapur-Uran Rail network has sparked jubilation among Uran residents, who for decades relied solely on roads to reach Navi Mumbai. Many had been waiting for a railway connection for three decades.

While the Central Railways haven't released the timetable for Nerul-Uran services yet, residents express satisfaction with the launch. Yash Vaivade, a high school senior, envisions attending a Navi Mumbai college next year without the limitations and expense of buses and private Ecco taxis.

Many residents who moved to Uran around three decades ago, lured by promises of a rail network, flocked to the station for a glimpse of the inaugural train. Gauridesh Pande, married in 1988, recalls the commitment made during her wedding that trains would soon arrive. It took 35 years for that promise to materialize, bringing relief from years of transportation challenges, especially during the night.

Another resident share similar stories of hardship due to limited transport. Kalyani Dukhande struggled to find a bride for her son, as prospective families didn't want their daughters marrying into a region without proper trains. "It was only when my son shifted to Pune, he got married," said Dukhande.

Limited educational options were another problem, with many traveling to Vashi for schools and colleges. Nisha Sirwankar recalls her own journey to Vashi for education and highlights the relief brought by the train service, coinciding with her second son's first year of graduation. "There was no rail service when my first child had to shift to Mumbai for classes," she said.

The ongoing development in Uran and surrounding areas like Dronagiri is evident, with numerous housing projects in the pipeline. The railway link eases the travel burden for migrant workers who previously had to reach Mumbai to catch long-distance trains. Sujit Kumar, an ONGC plant worker in Uran, is happy with the reduced travel cost and improved access, now reaching Nerul for just Rs 15 by train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated approximately Rs 2,000 crore worth of railway projects to the nation on Friday, including the 'Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line.' The extension of suburban services from Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar now reaches Uran, providing residents with much-needed transportation options. Additionally, the Prime Minister flagged off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar, marking the commencement of this vital railway connection.