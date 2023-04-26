Usha Dhere-Karpe recives LMOTY 2023 award for bringing technology to education

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023 was a tribute to those who made Maharashtra proud, a celebration of those who shaped the destiny of his great state, and a source of inspiration for Maharashtrians of tomorrow.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2023 was given to Usha Appasaheb Dhere-Karpe, co-teacher of Zila Parishad Primary school, Taluka Beed. Zilla Parishad Primary school was once a renowned school. Today the number of students in the fifth year has increased from 5 to 56 by forming Whatsapp group for parents, by forming group the alchemy of keeping children in school was achieved. Till now total 2600 educational videos are uploaded in YouTube channel of Usha. Usha has received 14 awards so far , three self authored academic books have been published.

The nomination for the Maharashtrian of the year award were recently announced. Dhanajay Pakde of Nagpur, Rajesh Kogde of Akola, Ram Gaikwad of Solapur, Usha Karpe of Beed and Santosh Dalvi of Pune district were nominated in the teacher category.

This year significant number of individuals from many industries such as sports, cinema, science, technology, business, arts, infrastructure, society, politics, and administration will be felicitated.

