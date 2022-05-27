Uttarakhand Accident: Bolero filled with devotees from Maha falls in valley; six killed

Two days ago, on the way to Gangotri, a car crashed into a ditch and caught fire, killing six people on the spot. This was followed by another tragic accident in Uttarkashi on Thursday. A Bolero car belonging to a devotee from Maharashtra crashed into a ditch on the way to Yamunotri.

Three people died on the spot and ten others were injured. The dead included a woman, some people from Andheri and others from Bhandara district. The injured have been admitted to government hospitals in Badkot and Naugaon. The accident happened late Thursday evening. The vehicle carrying 12 devotees had left Janakichatti for Barkot. Late at night, the car crashed into a ditch near Ojari, 28 km from Yamunotri Dham.

The driver of the oncoming bus pulled over while giving way to a sharp turn. At that moment, the car lost control and crashed into the ditch. A team of police and the State Disaster Response Force carried out search and rescue operations and rescued ten injured passengers, including four children, from the valley. The road at the accident site is narrow and there are no safety barriers. The dead and injured are all from Maharashtra.