Vadar community marches to Sangli Collector's office, demanding rights

Members of the Vadar community, hailing from both Sangli and Kolhapur districts, gathered to stage a march towards the district collector's office in Sangli on Monday. The demonstration was organized under the leadership of the Maharashtra State Vadar Sangh, with a significant number of participants pressing for their various demands.

The march was organized to demand various rights for the neglected Vadar community in the state, including exemptions from stringent caste certificates and caste verification requirements for students and individuals belonging to the community. The memorandum of demands from the Vadar community was submitted to the district authorities during this event.

The state government has been urged to pay immediate attention to the demands of the marginalized Vadar community; otherwise, a strong protest movement is likely to be initiated in the near future, as indicated by signals from the entire Vadar community. This demonstration has been organized under the leadership of Mukund Pawar, the State President of Maharashtra State Vadar Sangh, and Vinayak Kalgutgi, the Sangli District President.