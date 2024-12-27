Vande Bharat Express Sees 14.31 Lakh Bookings Between CSMT and Key Routes from April to December 2024

The Vande Bharat Express, departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), has received a remarkable response from passengers. Between April and December, the train consistently operated at 102 percent of its seating capacity, highlighting its growing popularity.

Between April 1 and December 16, Vande Bharat Express recorded a total of 14,31,750 seat bookings across its four routes: Shirdi, Solapur, Jalna, and Madgaon. With 14.11 lakh seats available during this period, the train has gained preference among passengers due to its comfort and speed, surpassing traditional mail-express services. According to railway officials, seat reservations were made in phases, reflecting the growing demand for the service.

The total number of passengers who traveled on the Vande Bharat Express, including return journeys, for each route is as follows:

CSMT to Shirdi: 4,54,696 passengers

CSMT to Solapur: 8,48,585 passengers

CSMT to Jalna: 2,58,837 passengers

CSMT to Madgaon: 1,69,635 passengers

In total, 17,31,753 passengers traveled on these four routes.

