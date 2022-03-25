Varsha Gaikwad announces to install CCTV cameras in Zilla Parishad schools across state

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has made a big announcement to install CCTV cameras in all government schools in the state in the coming year. The security of government schools in the state is being given priority and on the same background, CCTV cameras will be installed in all government schools in the state in phases throughout the year, said Varsha Gaikwad. The school which has a large number of students. Varsha Gaikwad has said that first CCTV cameras will be installed in Asha schools. There are a total of 65,000 Zilla Parishad schools in the state, all of which will be fitted with CCTV cameras, said Varsha Gaikwad. Varsha Gaikwad has said that not only CCTV cameras but also proper maintenance is required.

What did Varsha Gaikwad say?

The safety of students is the first priority of the state government. At present there are a total of 65,000 Zilla Parishad schools in the state. The government is also responsible for the safety of every school in the state. Therefore, CCTV cameras will be installed in every Zilla Parishad school in the state. This work will be completed in the coming year by prioritizing the schools. She also said that all private schools would be instructed to install CCTV cameras.

Increased security

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has made this important announcement. Installing CCTV cameras in every school will increase the security of students. Varsha Gaikwad has said that CCTV cameras will be installed in all schools in the state in the coming year.

The action comes after a man raped a 11-year-old girl in a school bathroom at a girls' school on Jangli Maharaj Road in Pune. The incident took place at a girls' school between 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.