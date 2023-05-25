Vasai - Virar strongman Bhai Thakur acquitted in Suresh Dubey murder case after 34 years

Notorious gangster Jayendra alias Bhai Thakur and two others were acquitted in the sensational Suresh Dubey murder case by the court of Special Judge S R Navander in Pune on Wednesday. Their acquittal marks the conclusion of the last case filed under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as TADA, in the country.In 1992, 17 accused were arrested in connection with Dubey’s murder, six of whom were convicted by the Supreme Court. The trial of Thakur, now in his 70s, and the others, under the now-repealed TADA Act, for charges of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, was transferred to a Pune court. The SC had sentenced six individuals—Narendra Bhalchandra Bhoir, Dnyaneshwar Patil, Ulhas Rane, Patrick Tuscano, Raja Jadhav and Manik Patil—to life imprisonment, for their involvement in the case. However, Jayant alias Bhai Vishnu Thakur, Deepak Thakur and Gajanan Patil have been acquitted.

Dubey, a builder from Virar, was fatally shot at Nalasopara railway station, on October 9, 1989. Police had initiated action under the TADA Act, along with charges related to illegal possession of arms under the Arms Act, in 2004. Advocate Satish Mishra served as the special public prosecutor, while the defence team, consisting of advocates Sudeep Pasbola, Sudhir Shah, Rohan Nahar, Pritesh Kharade, Sachin Patil, and Rohit Tulpule, presented their case. Considering the pleas put forth by the defence, the court ordered the acquittal of three people, including Bhai Thakur. This verdict holds significance, as with this, the Dubey murder case is concluded and it also marks the end of the use of the TADA Act in the country. The decision raises questions about the evidence and circumstances surrounding the murder case and highlights the challenges in delivering justice in cases that span several years. He wields enormous influence within the Vasai-Virar belt owing to his former criminal background, his brother's political party and the Viva Group, owned by his family which controls multiple construction projects in the region. He has allegedly lost an eye in attack by a rival gang during his gangster days. In 1990, he is alleged to have helped in successfully fielding his brother, Hitendra Thakur in Vidhan Sabha elections.