VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar claims nothing wrong with PM Modi's use of central agencies like ED and CBI

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar claimed there was nothing wrong with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's use of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to a report of TOI, the comments, made at a time when senior leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP face ED and CBI cases, have raised questions about whether Ambedkar is serious about his alliance with the Sena ahead of the BMC polls and if he has any intention of joining the wider MVA alliance. The alliance is aimed at consolidating dalit votes across Mumbai in the civic polls.

Prakash Abedkar said that there is nothing wrong with Modi using central agencies like the ED, CBI and IT. These are legal, not illegal. If I were Modi, I would do the same to legally save my chair and sustain my party. The ED and CBI are instruments of administration.