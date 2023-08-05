VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar warns of violence spike in upcoming polls

Next year will witness the Lok Sabha elections, and the preliminary echoes of its outcome are becoming evident. Opposition parties, led by the Congress, have joined forces under the INDIA alliance. Their common aim is to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP from winning a third consecutive term in power.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar shared his pre-poll predictions on Twitter. In a tweet, he predicted a notable rise in incidents of violence against Dalits and Adivasis, along with aggression targeting OBCs, Muslims, and women in the nation, as the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections draw closer.

“Here’s my prepoll prediction for the Assembly elections this year and the Parliamentary elections 2024. As the elections come near, the atrocities against Dalits and Adivasis, and violence against Muslims, OBCs and #women will increase substantially,” he tweeted.

Here’s my #prepoll prediction for the Assembly elections this year and the Parliamentary elections 2024.



As the elections come near, the atrocities against #Dalits and #Adivasis, and violence against #Muslims, #OBCs and #women will increase substantially.



Lynchings, hate… pic.twitter.com/8kLtFMTrxo — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) August 5, 2023

“Lynchings, hate speeches, social media misinformation, riots - all these and more will be picked from the play book of the Merchant of Hate, Casteism and Death and executed by the BJP-RSS goons. BJP-RSS’ plan is to transform Republic of India into a Republic for Fear for its electoral benefits while the Congress takes a neutral stand and sings of Mohabbat Ki Dukan,” he further added.

Prakash Ambedkar conducted a press conference on Friday, August 4. During the conference, he stated that states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana do not require national parties.