Vegetable Price Hike in Maharashtra: Fluctuating Climate Raises Prices of Peas, Cauliflower and other Greens; Check Rates

Navi Mumbai: The change in climate in the state has affected vegetable production. Market prices are starting to rise as arrivals fluctuate. The prices of cauliflower, peas, and calabash (Dudhi bhopla) have increased in the Mumbai Market Committee.

The Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) received 3,000 tonnes of vegetables from 677 vehicles on Wednesday. This includes 4.72 lakh pairs of leafy vegetables. Arrivals have fluctuated over the past few days. The climate in the state is very hot during the day and cold at night. The heat is affecting the vegetable crop. Production is also declining due to a lack of adequate water availability in many places. All this is affecting the arrivals in Mumbai and the market prices have started rising.

There has also been an increase in vegetable spoilage in the retail market. This is also increasing the market price. In the retail market, calabash is being sold at Rs 60 per kg, french beans (farasbi) at Rs 70-80 per kg, cauliflower at Rs 60-80 per kg, carrots at Rs 40-60 per kg, bitter gourds at Rs 50-60 per kg, bell peppers at Rs 80-100 per kg, turnips at Rs 80-100 per kg and peas at Rs 60-80 per kg.

Wheat and raw mango prices under control

While the prices of most vegetables have gone up, the prices of wheat have come down this week. The price has gone up from Rs 30-40 per kg to Rs 26-32 per kg. Raw mango has come down from Rs 80-90 to Rs 60-70 per kg.

Difference in vegetable prices in one week (Per kg, in Rs)

