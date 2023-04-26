Veteran entrepreneur Kumar Mangalam Birla receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year award

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023 was a tribute to those who made Maharashtra proud, a celebration of those who shaped the destiny of his great state, and a source of inspiration for Maharashtrians of tomorrow.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year visionary industrialist special award is given to veteran entreprenuer and head of Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla.

In 1995, Kumar Mangalam Birla took over the family business and consolidated all the group companies under the brand Aditya Birla Group Birla acquired Indian Aluminum Company (INDAL) in 2000. Then in 2003, Hindalco, acquired Nifty Copper Mines in Australia, while the Aditya Birla Group acquired the Mount Gordon Copper mines in Australia Next year in 2004, Birla acquired a majority stake in L&T cement, which was later renamed UltraTech Cement In the same year, the Birla-led group’s flagship Hindalco Industries announced a merger with all the businesses of Indian Aluminium Company.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year award ceremony was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli. This year significant number of individuals from many industries such as sports, cinema, science, technology, business, arts, infrastructure, society, politics, and administration will be felicitated.