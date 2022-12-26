Viacom 18 sports to air fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra

The fifth edition of India's biggest tennis tournament, the Tata Open Maharashtra, will be broadcast live on Viacom18 Sports, the country's newest sports network. The main draw will be live-streamed on Sports18In1 SD, Sports18In1 HD, and JioCinema.

The Tata Open Maharashtra, which returns to the first week of the ATP calendar, will be contested from December 31 to January 7, 2023, at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. In the singles main draw, the 2018 edition will include some of the ATP Tour's greatest talents, including former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, last year's finalist Emil Ruusuvuori, and four other Top-50 players, as well as 11 Top-100 players.

"We welcome Viacom18 Sports on board." In a short period, Sports18 and JioCinema have caught the attention of fans across the country by bringing in world-class sporting action. "I am confident that this association will take the tournament to greater heights," said Prashant Sutar, tournament director of the Tata Open Maharashtra.

Pune will celebrate a special fifth year of the renowned event, and Viacom18 Sports, the home of numerous ATP Masters and the ATP Finals, will bring a high-quality viewing experience that fans can enjoy across TV and digital platforms. "This year's Tata Open Maharashtra will be a festive edition for us for every tennis fan in India," said Sunder Iyer, Joint Secretary of the All India Tennis Association and Secretary of the MSLTA.

The qualifying rounds will take place on December 31 and January 1, followed by the main draw on January 2.