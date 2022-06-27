Victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva, says Shinde after SC's relief for rebel MLAs

In a major relief to rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers, the Supreme Court Monday kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification. "This is the victory of the emperor Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and the thoughts of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb ..!" said Eknath Shinde, post a big relief to the rebel camp by the Supreme Court.

Eknath Shinde's camp releases a statement after relief from Supreme Court. In the 4-page statement shared by the camp's Deepak Kesarkar, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has been once again attacked. Also, the suggestion has been given to Uddhav Thackeray to allow the alliance of Shiv Sena with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said the rebel MLAs should first face a morality test before a floor test in the legislative assembly. “Morality test should happen before floor test; doors are open for those who still want to come back,” Aaditya told News18, adding that he was confident that the MVA government will not fall. “We are confident of winning. We have all love with us. Those who betray don’t win. Those who run away don’t win,” he added.After moving Supreme Court against disqualification notices served to him and 15 other MLAs, rebel leader Eknath Shinde tweeted that he would rather die than be with a party that had a “direct connection to culprits of Mumbai bomb blast”.

