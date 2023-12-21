Vidarbha issue ignored in Vidhan Sabha, accuses Wadettivar

Nagpur: Despite the proposal to discuss the Vidarbha issue in Vidhan Sabha, the government chose not to engage in the topic. This has been disappointing for the people of Vidarbha, claimed opposition leader Vijay Wadettivar.



Owing to this reason, he boycotted the last session of the winter assembly to show protest. Varsha Gaikwad had requested to discuss the Vidarbha issue, but the request fell on deaf ears. The government had scheduled a discussion on all topics in Vidarbha under section 293. However, the CM and Deputy CM decided to avoid the discussion. This is an attempt by the ruling dispensation to silence the opposition and criticize Wadettivar. Since the government wanted to finish the work quickly to go to Delhi.



According to the treaty of Sanyukta Maharashtra, it was dictated that discussions on Vidarbha should take place during the winter session. The ruling government does its own thing. It did not take up the discussion despite it being an off day. This is no way to run the Vidhan Sabha, and it is quite unacceptable, said Jitendra Awhad. He also commented that the opposition is not allowed to speak in the house and their questions are not being answered.

Government runs away from discussions - Anil Deshmukh

Vidarbha has several problems, including irrigation, farmers, and electricity. Additionally, new projects that were supposed to come to Vidarbha were re-routed to Gujarat. Vidarbha became part of Sayukta Maharashtra, according to the Nagpur treaty. It stated that the winter session should be held in Vidarbha. Accordingly, the session should last for one and a half months. The opposition has requested discussions on these topics. But the ruling government is always looking for a way out, criticized former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.